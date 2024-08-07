Earlier this year, I watched and ranked every single Adam Sandler movie in history. (It was quite a couple of months, let me tell you.) And to me, the clear #1 out of 51 Sandler films was Uncut Gems, the darkly comic thriller about a jeweler (Sandler) who attempts to get his hands on an extremely rare stone that he can use to pay off his gambling debts.

The film, which garnered some of the best reviews of Sandler’s career, was directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Despite the film’s success both critically and commercially, Sandler has yet to make another feature with the Safdies — but now he’s releasing a new Netflix comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You, and lo and behold, it was directed by none other than Josh Safdie. (The Safdie brothers have been working on separate projects in recent years; Benny Safdie is currently working on The Smashing Machine, a biopic about MMA fighter Mark Kerr.)

You can watch the trailer for the special below. Some of the backstage footage of Sandler dealing with fans, signing autographs, does sort of look like scenes that could have been in Uncut Gems — if Howie Ratner had been a huge mega-star instead of a schnook who was trying to sell diamond necklaces to huge mega-stars.

See for yourself:

READ MORE: Happy Gilmore 2 Is Officially Happening at Netflix

Love You will be Sandler’s second Netflix comedy special. The first, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, premiered in 2018. That special was directed by Steven Brill, who worked with Sandler on the films Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler (and later followed it with maybe the most underrated of Sandler’s Netflix comedies, Hubie Halloween). But a Sandler comedy special directed by one of the Safdies sounds particularly intriguing.

Adam Sandler: Love You premieres on Netflix on August 27.