The following post contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 5.

It looks like all of our (and your) speculation was correct: the previously unnamed teen on Agatha All Along appears to be Wiccan — the older version of Wanda’s son from WandaVision and Marvel Comics, who eventually becomes a key member of the Young Avengers. But wasn’t he not real? Didn’t Wanda search the multiverse for him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? What does this all mean for the future of Agatha and the MCU?

That’s the subject of our latest Agatha video — along with our full breakdown of all the Marvel references, Easter eggs, and hidden secrets you might have missed in Episode 5 of the show. See our full breakdown about Agatha, Wanda, Wiccan, Nicholas Scratch, and more.

