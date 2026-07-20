There’s still a lot we don’t know about Avengers: Doomsday. Heck, we still don’t know exactly why Robert Downey Jr. — Tony Stark himself — is now playing Doctor Doom. Is this Doom a variant of Tony Stark? Is Victor Von Doom just a dead ringer for Tony? Is it a big coincidence?

But we do finally have the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it does feature a bunch of Marvel reference, hidden secrets, and little Easter eggs. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’re breaking down the entire trailer to show you all the stuff you might have missed, including the backstory behind Doom’s armor and mask, the clues to what timeline Doom belongs to, and why we think Doom wants to kidnap Thor’s daughter Love, and how she connects to the force destroying universes.

Watch the full video below:

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If you liked that video on all of the Easter eggs and secrets in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, check out more of our videos below, including one on the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore, one on all the Easter eggs in the big Season 2 premiere of X-Men ’97, and one on the secret villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Endgame Encore premieres in theaters on September 25; Avengers: Doomsday premieres on December 18.

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