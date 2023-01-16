‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha’ Begins Production This Week

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show spun off from another MCU TV show was Agatha all along.

Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, is about to unleash a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show stars Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who spent much of WandaVision secretly manipulating Wanda Maximoff and trying to claim her chaos magic powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and reverted her back to her persona as “Agnes,” the character she played in the sitcom world of Westview that Wanda had created. Wanda also cast a spell that would prevent Agatha from using her own magic ever again.

Obviously, that spell didn’t last for long. (My guess: The events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness undid the spell, and released Agatha to revert to her scheming, witchy ways.) And now her series is just about ready to commence; according to The Hollywood Reporter, it begins production tomorrow in Atlanta, with Jac Schaeffer, creator of WandaVision, back as head writer and also a director of several episodes.

In addition to Hahn, the show boasts a cast that includes some Marvel additions, as well as returning WandaVision supporting players:

The expansive cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke, stage star Patti LuPone, comedian Sasheer Zamata, former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Emma Caulfield and That ’70s Show motherly mainstay Debra Jo Rupp. Agatha will likely take off from there as David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes, all of whom appeared on WandaVision, are returning for the spinoff.

Most of these names previously played residents of Westview, the town that Wanda Maximoff transformed and took control of during WandaVision. (Forbes played Agatha’s mother, Evanora Harkness, in a flashback.)

The Agatha spinoff was first announced in November of 2021 under the title Agatha: House of Harkness. When it was mentioned again, it had transformed into Agatha: Coven of Chaos, perhaps a reference to the chaos magic that fueled WandaVision or a reference to the havoc that Agatha caused on that show — most famously in the musical titles sequence that revealed Agatha’s machinations:

Agatha: Coven of Chaos does not have an official release date at the moment, but it is expected to premiere later in 2023 on Disney+.

