Marvel Announces Five New Disney+ Series

Marvel has released four TV series on Disney+ in 2021 alone, with a fifth due in just a couple weeks. (If you’re not keeping track, they’re WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...? and the upcoming Hawkeye.) They’re rapidly approaching the end of the stuff they had announced for the service, but you didn’t think they were going to just cranking out shows, did you? Obviously, they are not. Today, as part of Disney+ Day, they announced a whole batch of new projects.

The newly unveiled titles include Echo, which is based on a character who first appeared in Daredevil comics in the early 2000s. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Echo — AKA Maya Lopez, a deaf hero with the ability to mimic anyone’s movements she sees — will debut in the upcoming Hawkeye series. In both Hawkeye and her own series, she is played by Alaqua Cox.

There’s also a new animated Spider-Man series called Spider-Man: Freshman Year which, according to Marvel.com, “follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” Next, Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision in her own spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness. WandaVision’s Jac Schaefer is the head writer and executive producer of the series.

There’s also an animated Marvel Zombies show, based on the popular comic book of the same name. (The Marvel Zombies also recently got their own episode of What If...?, which will also return for a second season.) And finally, there’s X-Men ’97, which is being pitched as new episodes of the classic ’90s X-Men: The Animated Series, picking up where the original show left off.

Here are the official logos for all these shows; release dates for all of them will be announced at a later time. But that’s at least a whole bunch of new stuff to look forward to in 2022 and beyond.

Sign up for Disney+ here — and for more Disney+ Day news, go here.