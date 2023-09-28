‘Ahsoka’ Episode 7: Every Star Wars Easter Egg and Secret

We loved seeing C-3PO on this week’s episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. And it was great to hear references to Senator Leia Organa as well. But did you spot the subtle differences in C-3PO’s costume on this episode? Did you catch the foreshadowing to events from Star Wars novels in the dialogue we hear about Leia in his big scene?

We did. And in our latest Ahsoka Easter Egg video, we point out all the secrets, references, and little details you might have missed in Episode 7 of the show. We also talk about the connections between this episode and classic Westerns like Stagecoach, the clue that tells us Thrawn’s Stormtroopers are not undead as many have speculated, and we explore why Baylan makes some surprising choices in this episode, Check out all the Easter eggs we found below:

