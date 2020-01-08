It's a whole new world for Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, which has been added to the lineup on Disney+ today. Guy Ritchie’s reimagining of the classic tale follows street urchin Aladdin (Mena Massoud) as he tries to woo a beautiful princess (Naomi Scott) with the help of a wise-cracking, magical blue being (Will Smith). And the rest is history.

Unfortunately, the new Aladdin wasn’t able to charm audiences in the way the animated 1992 movie once did. Not even Smith, who admittedly gave his all in bringing his Genie to life, could save Aladdin from its fate. That being said, it still has vibrant visuals, extravagant musical numbers, and a charming cast to boot. Plus, kids typically don’t pick up on issues like underdeveloped characters and faulty plot devices. If it’s pretty and has singing, chances are they’ll dig it. No matter how much it’s been criticized, Aladdin still made a billion dollars at the box office. It’s one of six (soon to be seven) Disney films to do so in 2019.

Once upon a time, you couldn’t stream Aladdin (1992) anywhere. Even a DVD copy was hard to come by. Seriously, finding this movie in the flesh was like unearthing it in the Cave of Wonders. But Disney+ has since included the movie on the streaming platform, making it hard to understand why you would choose the remake over the original. Maybe it’s Will Smith’s rapping that does the trick.