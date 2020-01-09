FX Renews ‘American Horror Story’ For 3 More Seasons

American Horror Story isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. FX has just announced that it has ordered Seasons 11, 12, and 13 of the popular series, which will be released in the coming years. This news comes as a relief to AHS fans, since the show’s fate was put at risk when creator Ryan Murphy made the leap from FX to Netflix.

Murphy, who terminated his ongoing deal with FX after the network was acquired by Disney, will continue to helm AHS along with Brad Falchuck. Says FX chairman John Landgraf:

AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story is FX’s highest-rated show, and has managed to pull an average of 9.8 million viewers per episode. Due to its anthological nature, the series can continually reinvent itself without falling victim to exhausting its premise. It’s also been a vehicle for exciting guest star appearances from icons like Stevie Nicks and Lady Gaga. Season 9, American Horror Story: 1984 was a throwback homage to 1980s slasher films, which was a ton of fun.

The jury’s still out on what Season 10’s themed haunt will be. Now that Disney owns Fox, and Disney owns Lucasfilm, maybe "American Horror Story: Baby Yoda" will be in the cards? After all, they’ve got a total of four more seasons to fill.