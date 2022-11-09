‘Andor’ Episode 10: Every Star Wars Easter Egg and Secret

Have you noticed that the opening credits to Andor are changing week to week and episode to episode? It’s true, each week the score that plays during the opening title card changes. It started relatively simple and small, and each week the orchestra that plays the music grows bigger and bigger, symbolizing the growing Rebellion and the way Cassian Andor himself is evolving and maturing through the course of the show.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Star Wars references, and little details you might have missed in Episode 10 of Andor. In our latest Star Wars video, we do a full breakdown of this week’s Andor, including examining the themes about fear and power that reverberate through this show and the broader Star Wars galaxy, and a close look at how the crucial Mon Mothma scene is filled with so much subtext and double talk it could have been written by Oscar Wilde. See all the Easter eggs we found below:

