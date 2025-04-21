If you didn’t watch the first season of Andor on Disney+, you might have heard that it is one of the best Star Wars TV shows ever released on the streaming service. (Spoiler alert: It is!) So you might also be inclined to try out the show now that it is back for its second and final season.

If that’s you, but you don’t feel like sitting down and watching every single hour of Andor Season 1 — or you did watch the show and just need a little refresher — we can help. Our latest video gets you up to speed on everything that’s happened so far in Andor, and it also tells you where (and most importantly when) its events fit into the Star Wars galaxy, most importantly A New Hope and Rogue One.

Check out our full Andor recap below:

The new Star Wars TV show, Andor Season 2 premieres this week on Disney+.

