‘Andor’ Is Getting a Second Season, Says Stellan Skarsgard

It’s been almost four years since the Andor series, focused on Diego Luna’s Star Wars hero from Rogue One, was announced by Lucasfilm. All this time later, the show has yet to debut, or even get an official spot on Disney+’s release calendar. We’re still waiting.

The information we know about the show at this point is limited, beyond the fact that it is a prequel that follows Luna’s Cassian Andor several years prior to the events of Rogue One. The cast includes Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, and Stellan Skarsgard — who revealed one crucial bit of information in a recent interview (via Collider): The show will return for a second season.

“We start with Dune 2 in July,” Skarsgard said. “And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor.”

Unlike Marvel, who have mostly released one-off miniseries on Disney+ so far, Star Wars has generally focused on ongoing shows, like The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, which then segued into The Bad Batch, which is also getting a second season in the near future. (The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show starring Ewan McGregor looks to be a rare exception.)

Andor was created by Tony Gilroy, who was heavily involved in the making of Rogue One. He was brought in to help write and edit the film’s extensive reshoots, which supposedly reshaped the film’s original plot significantly. Gilroy became the co-writer on the film, and then came in on Andor after Lucasfilm’s original pick for showrunner, The Americans’ Stephen Schiff, left the project in the winter of 2020.

Andor does not have a release date yet on Disney+ but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. The series will run for 12 episodes — at least in the first season.

