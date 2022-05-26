A ‘Rogue One’ Hero Returns in the ‘Andor’ Trailer

Spinning out of — or technically helping to set up — the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the long-in-development Andor series features Diego Luna’s Rebel hero, Cassian Andor, in his formative days, and how he rose to become a pivotal member of the Rebel Alliance.

The show’s first trailer just premiered at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, and it reintroduces Diego Lun’s Andor, and introduces a cast that also includes Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. The series was created and showrun by Tony Gilroy, one of the key creative forces behind Rogue One. Take a look at the trailer below:

Well it looks like another Star Wars show, that’s for sure. Will it be different enough from all the other series we’ve been getting lately to stand out from the pack and become appointment viewing? That’s the question.

Here is the official synopsis for Andor:

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero

Andor premieres on Disney+ on August 31. The next Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, premieres on Disney+ tomorrow.

