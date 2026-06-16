The best (?) Marvel TV show is back in July — with the return of X-Men ’97 for a second season of animated adventures continuing the beloved ’90s series on Disney+.

Also new on Disney+ and Hulu in July: A new episode of The Simpsons you can only stream on Disney+, the premiere of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, and a new National Geographic special on Pompeii featuring Tom Hiddleston. Plus a whole bunch of Savannah Banana baseball games, in case you’re a Banana Ball head.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in July:

Wednesday, July 1

• Disney+ and Hulu: Abandoned (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Thursday, July 2

• Hulu: Undead Unluck: Winter Arc (Dubbed) (Hulu Original) – Special Premiere

• ESPN and Hulu: PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 1 (ESPN+) – TBD

20th Century Studios 20th Century Studios

Friday, July 3

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming begins

• Disney+: The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

Saturday, July 4

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming concludes

Sunday, July 5

• Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: SHARKFEST – New Premieres for the Annual Summer Event

• Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

• World's Biggest Mako

• Attack of the Samurai Sharks

• Shark vs. Giant Croc

• Shark Island Showdown

• Sharks: Reef Rivals

• Great White Gauntlet

Monday, July 6

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, July 7

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Disney+ Disney+

Wednesday, July 8

• Disney+: Bluey Compilations – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Friday, July 10

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – Premiere

Saturday, July 11

• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – Premiere

Monday, July 13

• Disney+ and Hulu: Rabbit Hole (Season 1) (Pocketwatch)

Tuesday, July 14

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – Premiere

• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes

Marvel Marvel

Wednesday, July 15

• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Dubbed) (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 16

• Disney+ and Hulu: The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

• ESPN: MLB: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Friday, July 17

• Disney+ and Hulu: America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)

• Disney+: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode

• Hulu: They Fight (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Saturday, July 18

• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

Monday, July 20

• Hulu: King of the Hill (Season 15) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Tuesday, July 21

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, July 22

• Disney+: BeddyByes – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

National Geographic National Geographic

Thursday, July 23

• Disney+ and Hulu: Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere

• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Friday, July 24

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD

• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Saturday, July 25

• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

• ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD

• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 5pm ET

• ESPN and Disney+: WNBA All-Star Game (ABC) – 8:30pm ET

Sunday, July 26

• ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – 10am ET

• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 4pm ET

• ESPN and Disney+: Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) – 9pm ET

Monday, July 27

• Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Tuesday, July 28

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Marvel Marvel

Wednesday, July 29

• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 30

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

• Hulu: House of Stassi (Freeform) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1

Friday, July 31

• Hulu: FX’s Adults – Special Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode

• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN2) – 9pm ET