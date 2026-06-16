Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in July 2026

Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in July 2026

Marvel

The best (?) Marvel TV show is back in July — with the return of X-Men ’97 for a second season of animated adventures continuing the beloved ’90s series on Disney+.

Also new on Disney+ and Hulu in July: A new episode of The Simpsons you can only stream on Disney+, the premiere of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, and a new National Geographic special on Pompeii featuring Tom Hiddleston. Plus a whole bunch of Savannah Banana baseball games, in case you’re a Banana Ball head.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in July:

Wednesday, July 1
Disney+ and Hulu: Abandoned (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes
Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Thursday, July 2
Hulu: Undead Unluck: Winter Arc (Dubbed) (Hulu Original) – Special Premiere
ESPN and Hulu: PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 1 (ESPN+) – TBD

20th Century Studios
20th Century Studios

Friday, July 3
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming begins
Disney+: The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

Saturday, July 4
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming concludes

Sunday, July 5
Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: SHARKFEST – New Premieres for the Annual Summer Event
Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
• World's Biggest Mako
• Attack of the Samurai Sharks
• Shark vs. Giant Croc
• Shark Island Showdown
• Sharks: Reef Rivals
• Great White Gauntlet

Monday, July 6
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, July 7
Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Disney+
Disney+

Wednesday, July 8
Disney+: Bluey Compilations – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Friday, July 10
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – Premiere

Saturday, July 11
Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – Premiere

Monday, July 13
Disney+ and Hulu: Rabbit Hole (Season 1) (Pocketwatch)

Tuesday, July 14
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – Premiere
Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes

Marvel
Marvel

Wednesday, July 15
Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Dubbed) (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 16
Disney+ and Hulu: The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
ESPN: MLB: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Friday, July 17
Disney+ and Hulu: America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)
Disney+: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode
Hulu: They Fight (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Saturday, July 18
Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

Monday, July 20
Hulu: King of the Hill (Season 15) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Tuesday, July 21
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, July 22
Disney+: BeddyByes – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

National Geographic
National Geographic

Thursday, July 23
Disney+ and Hulu: Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere
ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Friday, July 24
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD
ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Saturday, July 25
Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode
ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD
ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 5pm ET
ESPN and Disney+: WNBA All-Star Game (ABC) – 8:30pm ET

Sunday, July 26
ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – 10am ET
ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 4pm ET
ESPN and Disney+: Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) – 9pm ET

Monday, July 27
Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Tuesday, July 28
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Marvel
Marvel

Wednesday, July 29
Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 30
Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode
Hulu: House of Stassi (Freeform) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1

Friday, July 31
Hulu: FX’s Adults – Special Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode
ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN2) – 9pm ET

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Filed Under: Disney Plus, Hulu, Marvel, The Simpsons, Tom Hiddleston, X-Men 97
Categories: TV News

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