Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in July 2026
The best (?) Marvel TV show is back in July — with the return of X-Men ’97 for a second season of animated adventures continuing the beloved ’90s series on Disney+.
Also new on Disney+ and Hulu in July: A new episode of The Simpsons you can only stream on Disney+, the premiere of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, and a new National Geographic special on Pompeii featuring Tom Hiddleston. Plus a whole bunch of Savannah Banana baseball games, in case you’re a Banana Ball head.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in July:
Wednesday, July 1
• Disney+ and Hulu: Abandoned (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
• Disney+: Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes
• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Thursday, July 2
• Hulu: Undead Unluck: Winter Arc (Dubbed) (Hulu Original) – Special Premiere
• ESPN and Hulu: PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 1 (ESPN+) – TBD
Friday, July 3
• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming begins
• Disney+: The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode
Saturday, July 4
• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming concludes
Sunday, July 5
• Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: SHARKFEST – New Premieres for the Annual Summer Event
• Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
• World's Biggest Mako
• Attack of the Samurai Sharks
• Shark vs. Giant Croc
• Shark Island Showdown
• Sharks: Reef Rivals
• Great White Gauntlet
Monday, July 6
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, July 7
• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Season Finale
Wednesday, July 8
• Disney+: Bluey Compilations – Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Friday, July 10
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – Premiere
Saturday, July 11
• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – Premiere
Monday, July 13
• Disney+ and Hulu: Rabbit Hole (Season 1) (Pocketwatch)
Tuesday, July 14
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – Premiere
• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes
Wednesday, July 15
• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Dubbed) (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Thursday, July 16
• Disney+ and Hulu: The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
• ESPN: MLB: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies (ESPN) – 7pm ET
Friday, July 17
• Disney+ and Hulu: America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)
• Disney+: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode
• Hulu: They Fight (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Saturday, July 18
• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode
Monday, July 20
• Hulu: King of the Hill (Season 15) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Tuesday, July 21
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Wednesday, July 22
• Disney+: BeddyByes – New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Thursday, July 23
• Disney+ and Hulu: Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere
• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET
Friday, July 24
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD
• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 8pm ET
Saturday, July 25
• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere
• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode
• ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD
• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 5pm ET
• ESPN and Disney+: WNBA All-Star Game (ABC) – 8:30pm ET
Sunday, July 26
• ESPN and Disney+: NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – 10am ET
• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 4pm ET
• ESPN and Disney+: Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) – 9pm ET
Monday, July 27
• Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Tuesday, July 28
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Wednesday, July 29
• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Thursday, July 30
• Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode
• Hulu: House of Stassi (Freeform) – Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1
Friday, July 31
• Hulu: FX’s Adults – Special Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode
• ESPN and Disney+: Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN2) – 9pm ET