Animated ‘Diary Of A Wimpy Kid’ Movie Coming to Disney Plus

An all-new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie is coming to Disney+ this December. Based on the first book in Jeff Kinney’s best-selling series, the movie will follow Greg Heffley as he survives the ups and downs of middle school life. Diary of a Wimpy Kid is directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and is written and produced by Kinney.

While the official cast hasn’t been announced yet, we do know that Diary of a Wimpy Kid will feature the voice talents of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse).

“This film feels like the book come to life, and it’s exciting to see Greg Heffley and his family and friends in their fully-animated glory,” said Kinney in a statement. “It is the Wimpy World in a way no one has seen before. Working on this movie, I feel like we have been sitting on a wonderful secret. I can’t wait to finally share it with the world!”

According to the official plot synopsis from Disney+, the movie will focus on Greg, a “scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first.” But that's hard when Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to have it all figured out. “As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right,” the synopsis continues.

Disney+ also shared a brand new teaser poster, which gives us a sneak peek at the film’s eye-popping animation style:

Diary of a Wimpy Kid streams exclusively on Disney+ starting December 3.

