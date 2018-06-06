Hard to believe we’re getting a third Marvel movie this year. Even harder to believe that Ant-Man and the Wasp is only a month away. (Those guys are really spoiling the hell out of us.) As such, the marketing for the upcoming sequel is kicking into high-gear with a new set of character posters that offer us another sneak peek at Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne (aka the original Wasp) along with several of our returning faves.

With one month to go before Peyton Reed’s sequel to Ant-Man hits theaters, Marvel has unleashed a new series of character posters, boasting the simple, retro-colorful style featured in the trailers:

From the top, we have Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne / Wasp, Black Mirror’s Hannah John-Kamen as new villain Ghost, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster / Goliath, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne / Wasp Classic.

The sequel also features returning stars Judy Greer (hopefully getting a bit more to do this time as Scott’s ex-wife), Michael Peña as fan-favorite Luis, and David Dastmalchian as Kurt. Newcomers include Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6.

