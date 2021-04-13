‘Army of the Dead’ Trailer: A New Dawn For Zack Snyder’s Zombies

Zack Snyder’s big directorial breakthrough came with remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. Somehow, Snyder took one of the most beloved horror films of all time — something that absolutely did not need a new version — and found new wrinkles in the story. Snyder quickly moved on to a career mostly making superhero and comic-book movies; 300, Watchmen, and, yes, Justice League. Now he finally returns to the world of zombies with Army of the Dead, a genre mashup that combines horror and heist movie tropes.

It stars Dave Bautista as an elite soldier who leads a crew into a zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve a massive score. The trailer features violence, mayhem, and zombie tigers. (Oh my.) Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21.

Gallery —The Best Horror Movie Posters in History: