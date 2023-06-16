Arnold Schwarzenegger is perhaps one of the strangest examples of an actor who did something different with his life later on. While most people are probably familiar with him from films like Terminator and Total Recall, he then served as the Governor of California for eight years. For a lot of politicians, a governorship is a stepping stone to a Presidential run — but not for Schwarzenegger, because in order to be President, you have to be a natural-born U.S. citizen, and Schwarzenegger is obviously not.

If the rules were different, though, Schwarzenegger would like to run for President. In an interview for Who’s Talking?, Chris Wallace asked Schwarzenegger “The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural-born U.S. citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?” He replied...

Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together. Who is here today that people say okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that, or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against then who do you vote for?

He added that if he could run he “absolutely” would because, in his eyes, “I could win that election.” (It’s a “no brainer” he added.)

Unless someone changes the Constitution very quickly, though, that’s not going to happen. But if you want to watch some new Schwarzenegger stuff, though, that you can do; his new series FUBAR and his new documentary Arnold are both streaming on Netflix.

