‘Avengers’ Cast To Reassemble For Biden Fundraiser

Avengers reassemble: On October 20 — tomorrow night — six of Marvel’s biggest actors are getting together for an online fundraiser for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

MCU stars Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana will appear virtually along with hosts Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, for a cast Q&A and a trivia game. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is also scheduled to appear. The event starts at 6:45PM ET.

In their Instagram post announcing the event, the Russos promised that the night will feature “lots of new behind the scenes stories,” so don’t be surprised if a little news (well, interesting stories that took place 1-2 years ago) comes out of the night. The Avengers are just the latest cast to do this kind of reunion fundraiser this election season; last week Rob Reiner and the members of Spinal Tap appeared together to raise money for the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. Now if Spinal Tap would crash the Avengers reunion and play “Stonehenge” while Chris Evans dances around a tiny little Stonehenge, that would really be something.

You don’t have to have Tony Stark money to get into this thing; a donation in any amount gets you access to the event. You can get more information at joebiden.com/avengers.