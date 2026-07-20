The clock is still ticking down to Doomsday, now a little under five months away from its debut in theaters — and now with our first full trailer for the film.

Marvel put tickets for Avengers: Doomsday on sale today, and they’re hyping the news with a new coming attraction for the film, new images from the biggest Marvel movie in quite a few years, and a new poster, all of which feature our best looks yet at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. You can even hear his unplaceable Eastern European accent in the opening moments of the trailer, in which he warns someone (it’s not clear who he’s talking to) that “something’s coming” and that “before this day is done we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision.” (Surely he’s not talking about whether or not to buy Avengers: Doomsday tickets!)

The trailer also gives us our first look at Rebecca Romijn back as Mystique for the first time in about 20 years (and in something close to her signature white costume), along with fun moments like Channing Tatum’s Gambit fighting Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor reuniting with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers — and with Steve Rogers reuniting with Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, which he previously wielded at the end of Avengers: Endgame. (Thor’s supposed to be the only one worthy enough to lift that magical hammer.)

Watch the trailer below:

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There’s also a new poster for the film:

Marvel Marvel

All the new images for the film released today by Marvel:

Avengers: Doomsday Official Images In “Avengers: Doomsday,” beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Here is the trailer for the new Avengers movie:

In “Avengers: Doomsday,” beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

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