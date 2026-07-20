After much anticipation (and speculation about the film’s very secretive plot), fans got their first substantial taste of Avengers: Doomsday Monday (July 20) when the first full trailer for the upcoming MCU film dropped online, along with an assortment of images and a dramatic poster featuring Doctor Doom aura farming in front of a cryptic tapestry.

The trailer gives fans a look at Thor and Captain America (the Chris Evans one, not the Anthony Mackie one, though he’s in it too) reuniting, as well as glimpses of the X-Men (including Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, transforming at one point into Yelena Belova, and James Marsden’s fan-favorite return as Cyclops). Plus, Robert Downey Jr.’s distinctive Doom voice debuts via an ominous voiceover.

READ MORE: Every Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Easter Egg and Secret

It’s all very exciting, and also very mysterious, as the Fantastic Four, the Wakandans, the OG Avengers, and the New Avengers appear to converge, putting their differences (and different universes) aside to team up against some larger, post-Thanos threat.

Naturally, many fans are hype for the first Avengers movie in seven years. On social media, some who watched the trailer were particularly stoked about the OG X-Men’s return, while one user hyped up a fight between Shang-Chi and Gambit briefly seen in the clip.

Some were less enthusiastic about the upcoming superhero flick. Criticism toward the film’s CGI visuals, vague plot details (thus far), and seemingly familiar beats was rampant on X (formerly Twitter), with one user tweeting, “why are 80% of yall even fighting? Are we showing them doing the thing where they meet up and think each other is the enemy initially or something.”

Regardless of differing opinions, one user bridged the gap and summed it all up perfectly with this: “the thing about Doomsday is that I can be as big of a hater as I want but it will all be for nothing because I will be there opening weekend.”

Speaking of which, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

See a roundup of fan reactions to Avengers: Doomsday trailer below:

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