Listen As ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crowd Reacts To Iconic Scene

It's been so long since we've been allowed to go to the movies that we need a reminder of what the experience is actually like. On Monday, a Twitter user posted a video of the opening night of Avengers: Endgame, specifically the scene where Captain America wields Thor's hammer for the first time.

And, of course, with this being the Marvel movie to end all Marvel movies, the reactions from the crowd are thunderous. Check out the video below:

Avengers: Endgame was met with resounding positivity from fans and critics alike. Grossing $2.798 billion worldwide, it now sits at the top spot for highest grossing movie of all time. Unlike the many debates that have risen up around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Endgame serves as a nearly bulletproof conclusion to a beloved movie series.

This clip gives us a little jolt of that opening night blockbuster feeling — that sensation of sitting in a dark room and watching the events unfold for the first time. Whether it's a Marvel movie, the newest Star Wars, or even Cats, there's nothing quite like joining in with a bunch of strangers in voicing your opinions about what's happening on the screen.

Sure, you can do this at home, but it's really not the same when it's you and your dog vs. 200 people. But hey, you can still try! Avengers: Endgame is available for streaming on Disney+.