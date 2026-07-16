We just got a brand new piece of Avengers: Doomsday concept art, by former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Director Andy Park. The piece shows the entire Avengers cast assembled, and gives us our best looks at many of their costumes. It also has some secrets, including some details that may confirm some of the biggest internet rumors about Doomsday.

In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we go through this Doomsday artwork with a fine-toothed comb, revealing all of the little details, hidden secrets, and Marvel Easter eggs you might have missed. Did you spot who’s holding Mjolnir? Did you notice that it’s filled with cracks? Did you see the differences between the mask Doom wears here and the one he had in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Did you spot Loki, and the connection to Doom on the poster?

Check out our full Avengers: Doomsday poster breakdown below:

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If you liked that video on the new Avengers: Doomsday concept art poster, check out more of our videos below, including one on the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore, one on all the Easter eggs in the big Season 2 premiere of X-Men ’97, and one on the secret villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Endgame Encore premieres in theaters on September 25; Avengers: Doomsday premieres on December 18.

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