Officially, there are six phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were six movies in Phase One (which started with Iron Man and ended with The Avengers), six in Phase Two (from Iron Man 3 to Ant-Man), 11 in Phase Three (Captain America: Civil War to Spider-Man: Far From Home), seven in Phase Four (Black Widow to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), six in Phase Five (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Thunderbolts*), and four in the current Phase Six.

But realistically, you can boil all of those films down to two distinct eras: Before and after Avengers: Endgame. Canonically, Marvel refers to that first era as “The Infinity Saga,” and that second one as “The Multiverse Saga.” After that, no doubt, will be “The Mutant Saga,” anchored by the studio’s already-announced X-Men movie.

Even a hardcore Marvel zombie would have to admit: So far, the Multiverse Saga has failed to match the Infinity Saga. The highs are lower, and the lows are way more frequent. That could all change once we get to Avengers: Secret Wars, but it’s been years since the MCU generated the sort of rabid fan excitement that was a regular occurrence back in that pre-Endgame era.

As this second era reaches its climax with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, it’s instructive to look at everything that’s come so far. When you lay it all out, and rank all these post-Endgame Marvel movies from worst to best, you can see that the company may need some heroes of its own to come to their rescue. (Perhaps the X-Men will fit the bill.)

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Film Since Endgame, Ranked Marvel has released 16 films in the last seven years; we ranked them all.

READ MORE: One Man Read All 27,000 Marvel Comics

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