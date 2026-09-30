Kevin Feige has already said: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not headed to a full-fledged reboot after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead, Feige has publicly stated, the events of those two back-to-back films will result in the creation of a “streamlined, simplified, singular universe.”

So what does that mean for the Marvel multiverse as we know it today? What characters and storylines will be phased out (or completely forgotten) and which will get to continue in this new streamlined MCU? That’s the subject of our latest video, where we’ll look at what projects and characters will remain ongoing (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man ain’t going nowhere — did you see how much money Brand New Day made?) and which are headed for the scrap heap of the Void. (Fox X-Men cast, you had a great run, but Marvel has already replaced you. Sorry!)

Watch the full video on Marvel’s post-Secret Wars hit list below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on which Marvel characters will survive the end of Avengers: Secret Wars, check out more of our videos below, including one breaking down all the new footage in Avengers Endgame: Encore connecting the film to Avengers: Doomsday, one on Noah Jupe and who he might be playing in Avengers: Secret Wars , and one on why Doctor Doom is the true Avenger of Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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