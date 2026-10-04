‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Once Again the Highest-Grossing Movie in History
Avengers: Endgame’s encore in theaters has made it the biggest film of all-time ... again.
After a second weekend in theaters, Avengers Endgame: Encore — a re-release of Marvel’s massive 2019 blockbuster ith some new post-credits footage and teases for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday — has brought its worldwide box-office total to $2.925 billion. That makes it the #1 film on the all-time box office chart. The previous record holder was James Cameron’s Avatar, which has earned $2.923 billion worldwide.
Those two films have traded the top spot on that all-time chart back and forth since Endgame first debuted in theaters in 2019. Endgame passed Avatar seven years ago, but then Avatar had its own re-release (Avatar: Encore?) that coincided with the of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022, earning enough in that re-release to reclaim the number one slot on that all-time chart.
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Both franchises are now controlled by Disney, so whichever of the two movies is #1, Disney remains the undisputed box-office champ.
Avengers is one of the most successful franchises in the history of movies. Every single one of its films has earned more than $1 billion worldwide; its lowest-grosisng entry, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, still earned over $1.39 billion at the box office.
The franchise’s next film, Avengers: Doomsday, opens in theaters on December 18. Will it have what it takes to top Endgame and Avatar? Based on the early trailers, I kind of doubt. it. But then, few experts predicted Avatar: The Way of Water would become nearly as massive as the first Avatar.
And Marvel’s movies have topped themselves over and over; just a few months ago Spider-Man: Brand New Day became the biggest film in history in the United States. So who’s to say Doomsday can’t make history for Marvel all over again?