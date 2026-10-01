Thanks to Avengers Endgame: Encore, Avengers: Endgame is back in theaters. And that has the ScreenCrush team reassessing this monstrouly successful film. What made it so popular? You can argue it had to do with its clever time travel story, or the satisfying action climax, or all of the fun Marvel cameos. But Avengers: Endgame either succeeds or fails on the basis of one single scene. Just one. Without it, the movie doesn’t work.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll tell you what that scene is and why it is so important to the success of Avengers Endgame: Encore. We’ll also explore Tony Stark’s character arc from selfish to selfless, and from the original Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, where he makes the ultimate sacrifice in order to stop Thanos. Plus: How will these events color the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom?

Watch our new Endgame: Encore video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the single most important scene in Avengers: Endgame, check out more of our videos below, including one on which Marvel characters will survive the end of Avengers: Secret Wars, one breaking down all the new footage in Avengers Endgame: Encore connecting the film to Avengers: Doomsday, and one on Noah Jupe and who he might be playing in Avengers: Secret Wars . Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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