It’s a new beginning for Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel announced today that ahead of Endgame’s long-awaited sequel, the previous Avengers blockbuster will return to theaters in September of 2026.

Avengers: Endgame first debuted in theaters April of 2019 and quickly became one of the most successful films in the history of Hollywood. The movie was the sequel to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and the culmination of the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To date, it has grossed $2.79 billion in theaters. It’s the second-highest grossing film ever behind only James Cameron’s original Avatar, which has grossed $2.92 billion worldwide.

Marvel confirmed the news of Avengers: Endgame’s re-release with a video on its social media channels.

It will be seven years by the time Endgame’s sequel, Avengers: Doomsday, finally opens in theaters. Originally announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the movie was originally built around Jonathan Majors’ character of Kang. After Majors was fired following a conviction for assault and harassment, Marvel brought back Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo to direct the film, and also hired Robert Downey Jr., formerly the MCU’s Iron Man, to play the film’s villain, Doctor Doom.

Like Endgame, Doomsday will feature an all-star assemblage of Marvel talent including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rud, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, plus the members of the recent The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts, along with much of the cast of the Fox X-Men movie franchise.

Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters on September 25, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday then premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.

