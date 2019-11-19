The bounty of Avengers: Endgame extras available for the film on Disney+ include a long-rumored alternate ending for the film that has never been seen before.

(Yes SPOILERS are going to follow for the rest of this post.)

In the scene, the soul of Tony Stark goes to a mysterious void where he gets to meet and have a conversation with the grown-up version of his daughter that he loves so dearly. It’s an interesting moment — but it raises all kinds of questions about how the afterlife (or the Soul Stone?) works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This video by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey looks at the implications for this scene for the wider MCU if it had been left in the movie:

