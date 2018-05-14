(Spoiler alert for Avengers: Infinity War.)

When Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War/the prequel to The Leftovers, half the universe vanished. We saw a good portion of our favorites die, and those who survived. But what about the rest of the MCU? What happened to the many other beloved and minor Marvel characters who weren’t featured in the movie? Who’s safe, who’s dust, and will we see a familiar face in the future?

Luckily, HuffPost put the Russo brothers in the hot seat and asked the directors about the fates of handful of off-screen and minor characters. The two revealed who’s alive, who’s dead, and who they refused to speak about, leading to one very interesting reveal about Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Here’s what we learned:

Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May? She’s safe! Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif? Sadly, dead. Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross from The Incredible Hulk? Dead. Matt Damon’s Thor Ragnarok actor? Dead. Seth Green’s Howard the Duck? He made it.

The Russos were less forward about a handful of other characters, likely because those reveals will come in Avengers 4. The characters whose fates were too spoilery to reveal include Jacob Batalon’s Ned, Letitia Wright’s Shuri (don’t you dare kill her, Russos!), Korg and Miek of Thor Ragnarok, and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, who Anthony Russo said wasn’t in Infinity War because she was “deep undercover” and “on missions.” Hm OK.

But then the most interesting reveal came: when asked about Portman’s Jane. The actress last appeared in Thor: The Dark World and said she was done with the MCU back in 2016, but when asked, the directors said her fate was also too spoilery to reveal. Why would it matter if she’s alive or dead if there’s no plans to bring Portman back? Perhaps a small Avengers 4 cameo is on the way.

Last week we learned that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is thankfully safe, with Joe Russo revealing that the warrior survived by using an escape pod before Thanos killed the rest of the Asgardians. Hopefully the directors spill more details before Avengers 4 arrives May 3, 2019.

