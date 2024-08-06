Awkwafina Hasn’t Heard Anything About a ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel

Awkwafina hasn’t heard anything about a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The 36-year-old actress starred alongside Simu Liu in the 2021 Marvel flick, though has now revealed the studio is yet to approach her with plans for a follow-up.

When ComicBook.com asked the Crazy Rich Asians star if she had had any updates about a potential sequel, she said: “I have not. I haven’t [heard anything].”

Although she had no news about a follow-up film, Awkwafina emphasized she enjoyed watching Marvel's announcements at San Diego Comic-Con last month as the studio revealed its plans for the future of the franchise – including Robert Downey Jr. returning to the franchise as Dr. Doom.

She added: “Those were exciting announcements at Comic-Con.”

At the event, Downey Jr. – who famously played Iron Man from the 2008 eponymous film until the character's death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — was brought on-stage dressed as Dr. Doom to reveal he would be playing the villain in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The presentation also saw studio boss Kevin Feige confirm Joe and Anthony Russo would be helming both flicks, bringing the directed duo’s number of projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to six after they worked on the two Captain America sequels and the two previous Avengers installments.

During the event, the pair said they were happy to get back in their director’s chairs after spending five years away from the franchise.

Anthony Russo gushed: “That four-movie run was incredible. And it left us really spent, with all of our emotions on the floor. In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you all.”

Speaking about Secret Wars specifically, Joe added: “It’s the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told, it’s the first comic book run that I read as a kid that made me fall in love with comics. It’s the reason why Ant and I are standing up here.”