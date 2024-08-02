A previously planned entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not happening as originally scheduled.

Disney and Marvel announced a bunch of changes to their upcoming release calendar today. Among the moves they announced was the news that Marvel was no longer planning to release a film on July 24, 2026. The company never confirmed what title they had planned for that date, but whatever it was, it’s not happening.

Marvel did set release dates for two still-unrevealed projects in 2027: One on July 23 and one on November 5.

Even with that one movie slipping from the schedule, Marvel has a bunch of big titles coming in the next few years. Here’s their upcoming calendar:

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Thunderbolts* - May 2, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

Blade - November 7, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday - May 1, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

If these most recent schedule changes hold, they would mean Marvel would release just one movie in 2026 — the just-announced Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU — but three films in 2027. They currently have four movies set for 2025, a high number for the studio, although given the number of delays and behind-the-scenes issues with Blade, it seems far from certain that movie comes out as originally planned.

The last time Marvel released back-to-back Avengers sequels, they actually pumped out two more MCU films between them: In the break between Infinity War and Endgame, they also released Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel, both of which became pretty sizable hits that were likely helped along at the box office by the immense curiosity surrounding the resolution of Infinity War’s massive cliffhanger. But at that point, Marvel also wasn’t making television series for Disney+.

