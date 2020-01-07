Now that Season 1 of The Mandalorian has officially ended, isn't it about time we learn who Baby Yoda actually is? Besides adorable, marketable, and ridiculously meme-able? It turns out many of those involved with the show do know, they're just not telling us. After confirming to USA Today at the Golden Globes that The Child is not in fact a baby version of Yoda, show creator Jon Favreau refused to give away anything else. When prodded on the matter, he replied: “Well, now you’re getting into spoilers. I can’t say. But there are a lot of theories about that."

This doesn't help out fans at all, considering they were the ones who came up with those theories. Season finale director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) also was pressed on the matter, but he's remaining tight-lipped as well:

Okay, point taken. The Child is not "Baby Yoda". But what else are we going to call him? He's literally Yoda... but baby. Even Disney CEO Bob Iger made the mistake, which he revealed in an interview with The Star Wars Show. After calling the popular character Baby Yoda in a series of emails to Favreau, Iger got his "wrist slapped" for doing so. Iger also knows The Child's true identity, but won't reveal a thing. Guess we'll just have to wait until Season 2.