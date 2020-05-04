You Can Get a Baby Yoda Vinyl

The Child spins! For those who caught the inaugural season of Disney's Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, you're probably well aware that the breakout star was the adorable Baby Yoda, otherwise known as The Child. Well, Disney is now making a Die-Cut vinyl offering featuring The Child.

The music on the vinyl is actually The Mandalorian series theme song, which was composed and produced by Ludwig Goransson, with the track appearing on both the A and B sides. But wisely, Disney saw the love for the Baby Yoda, putting an image of the tiny hero wrapped up inside his pod on the platter.

As the Disney Music Emporium site reveals, the vinyl is currently available to pre-order. It's going for $24.98 with the expected ship date being Aug, 25, 2020. Of course, the pre-order was perfectly timed with today (May 4) being "Star Wars Day." You can expect collectors to want to snatch one. Head here for more details.

The second season of Disney's The Mandalorian is expected to return this fall.