A ‘Bad Guys’ Holiday Special Is Coming to Netflix

These days, you can really tell when an animated movie has taken off when it starts getting TV spinoffs. That moment has arrived for The Bad Guys, the 2022 animated featured about a bunch of anthropomorphic animal crooks who decide to straighten up their acts. The movie opened in theaters in the spring of 2022 and grossed more than $250 million worldwide against an $80 million budget.

Not to spoil the film or anything but, y’know, if you want to keep making stuff about the Bad Guys being bad, that could be kinda tricky given the events of the movie — and so instead they are going to star in a holiday-themed prequel, which is coming to Netflix.

Dubbed The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, the special will premiere on the streaming service later this fall.

Netflix Netflix loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Animated Movies Ever Made

While the cast of The Bad Guys movie included the likes of Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, and Craig Robinson, none of the original voices appear in the Netflix special. Here is its official synopsis:

In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday premieres on Netflix on November 30.

Get our free mobile app