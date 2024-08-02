Every ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Easter Egg in ‘Caped Crusader’

There’s a new Batman animated series on Prime Video and SPOILER ALERT it is pretty fantastic. Batman: Caped Crusader is not only made in the style of the classic Batman: The Animated Series, it’s from some of the same creative team, most notably, artist and animator Bruce Timm.

No wonder, then, that the new show contains so many Easter eggs, DC Comics references, and little details you might have missed. In our new Batman video, we’ll show you all the ways Caped Crusader pays homage to the Dark Knight’s long history both onscreen and in comics. We’ll show you where villains like Rupert Thorne came from, what Batman’s new (really old) costume was inspired by, which buildings are exactly the same in Caped Crusader as they were in The Animated Series and compare The Animated Series versions of characters like Barbara Gordon and Harvey Dent to their Caped Crusader counterparts. Watch our full breakdown below:

