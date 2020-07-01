Maybe 2020 isn’t so bad after all… iconic slacker cartoon Beavis & Butt-Head is returning for a ninth and tenth season, moving from its longtime home at MTV to Comedy Central.

Creator Mike Judge has signed on to reboot Beavis & Butt-Head, promising to bring the iconic metalheads into a whole new Gen-Z world. Judge will write, produce and provide voice-overs for both Beavis and Butt-Head.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” adds Judge.

No release date has yet been announced for the new Beavis & Butt-Head seasons. Season eight of Beavis & Butt-Head aired on MTV in late 2011, receiving praise from both longtime and new fans.

