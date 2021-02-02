‘Behind the Mask’ Trailer: Marvel Takes You Behind the Scenes

Next week, in addition to your regularly scheduled episode of WandaVision, Marvel’s got an extra treat for fans on Disney+. Behind the Mask, a new original “documentary special” about the company and its characters, shows how every good Marvel story, no matter the colorful costumes or threatening villains, is all about the character “behind the mask.” The film, which features interviews with Marvel Comics creators like Joe Quesada, Christopher Priest, Larry Hama, Tony Isabella, Brian Michael Bendis, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Ivan Velez Jr., and more, explores the origins of the company’s diverse lineup of characters including Spider-Man, the Thing, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and more.

Marvel just debuted the trailer for the film online; watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both Super Heroes and Villains leading “normal” lives. But it’s the characters beneath that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel’s writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are.

I’m a sucker for any doc on comics — especially when the folks who create the books, who so often are left undiscussed, get to talk about their craft. Behind the Mask premieres on Disney+ on February 12, along with Episode 6 of WandaVision.