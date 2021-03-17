Warning: The following post includes SPOILERS for the season finale of WandaVision.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch is “sorry” to fans for not having a cameo in the season finale of WandaVision. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor addressed the busted rumor that Doctor Strange would appear in the Disney+ series in advance of his new MCU movie.

Leading up to the WandaVision finale, Vision actor Paul Bettany teased that there would be a high-profile Marvel cameo that would blow fans’ minds. Viewers then began speculating that Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange would make an appearance, due to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)'s involvement in Doctor Strange 2. But lo and behold, the cameo ended up being Bettany himself, who doubled as an alternate white version of the Vision. It was a cheeky joke on Bettany’s part, but left several fans feeling unsatisfied.

Being careful not to spoil anything for viewers who haven’t seen the finale, Cumberbatch approached his absence from the finale delicately. “If it didn’t happen, then I am sorry about that,” he said.

Watch the full Tonight Show segment below:

When asked about working with Olsen in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie, Cumberbatch replied, “She's amazing. It's a very exciting next step for Wanda.” The actor stopped himself there, jokingly telling Fallon that Marvel had his house bugged to keep him from dropping spoilers. At least, we assume he was joking.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on March 25, 2022.

