I remember a time in the not-so-distant past when August was kind of a dead month for movies and TV. Hollywood used August to dump the titles they had no faith in. Network TV aired reruns during the summer, waiting for the new season to start in the fall. In between ... a whole lotta nothing.

Netflix doesn’t really operate that way. At all. They’ve got tons of new films and shows all through the month. Some of the bigger titles include The Last House, a new thriller starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, about a family mysteriously trapped inside their home for months and months, struggling to find a way out. There’s also The Whisper Man, a thriller starring Robert De Niro and Adam Scott about the hunt for a serial killer who I guess whispers a lot or something. (There’s nothing scarier than the damage whispering does to your voice box.)

There’s also a special baseball game from the field in Field of Dreams, a new season of Outer Banks, and a new Untold documentary focused on Vince Young. But that’s just a handful of titles when there are dozens coming in August. Here’s the full list...

Avail. 8/1/26

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

About Last Night...

Anaconda

Annie

Are We Done Yet?

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Clueless

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Elysium

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Field of Dreams

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Holmes & Watson

Marie Antoinette

Mile 22

Minions

National Security

Nightcrawler

Party Girl

Seed of Chucky

Selma

Something's Gotta Give

Fox Fox

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Tears of the Sun

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 8/2/26

Ingrid Goes West

Avail. 8/3/26

Eighth Grade

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Sing

Spoiler Alert

Avail. 8/4/26

Badly in Love: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

School's back in session in Okinawa as yankiis gather from across Japan. Will they find love and friendship — or will chaos erupt at their seaside campus?

Best Medicine: Season 1

Beyond the Lights

The Cocktail Lab: Season 1

Avail. 8/5/26

1670: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Obsessed with reclaiming his nobility status, Jan Paweł becomes oblivious to the trouble brewing in his family and among the villagers of Adamczycha.

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a bold 28-day experiment, comedian Mo Gilligan tours the UK and US on a fried chicken diet to uncover the impact of the craving — and industry behind it.

Inside The Trustor Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Key insiders revisit the snowballing financial scandal that followed the illegal purchase of a Swedish investment firm in the '90s — and who exposed it.

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Let's Marry Harry -- NETFLIX SERIES

Heartthrob Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match) is done playing the field. This time, he’s handing the reins of his love life to those who know him best. After years of dating in the spotlight — and getting it wrong — his closest confidants are stepping in to make the tough calls. From a carefully selected pool of potential matches, they’ll decide who stays and who goes, guiding Harry toward what he truly wants: authentic love and marriage.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In that instant, the keys to Melquíades were revealed to Aureliano Babilonia: the first of the line is tied to a tree and the last is being eaten by ants.

Soul Surfer

Avail. 8/6/26

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A medical crisis forces Jackie and the Walters to find a new normal as a risky hobby, unexpected visitors and evolving romances present new challenges.

Tortilla Soup

Avail. 8/7/26

Death Inc.: Season 4 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Torregrosa's future is at stake. Dámaso's directorial dreams are finally within reach — until Chemi emerges as a new contender to run the funeral home.

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READ MORE: The Best Netflix Movies of 2025

The Last House -- NETFLIX FILM

A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

Operation Safed Sagar -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the Kargil War erupts between India and Pakistan, the Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force takes flight on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

Our Sticky Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

An ambitious prosecutor loses her memory and moves in with a boxing coach who claims to be her boyfriend. Can this sticky situation turn into real love?

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Ricky Gervais Alley Cats -- NETFLIX SERIES

Outrageous misadventures run wild as feral cats cause chaos on the streets in this no-holds-barred animated comedy from Ricky Gervais.

Avail. 8/8/26

THE RIBBON HERO -- NETFLIX FILM

When the monstrous Nergal devastates her kingdom, Princess Sapphire reawakens as the Ribbon Hero and fights to save her new home from the same dark fate.

Avail. 8/9/26

Lazareth

Avail. 8/10/26

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Fun-loving pals Red and Blue swim together through life's ups and downs while visiting the zoo, camping out in nature, going to the doctor and more.

Midwinter Break

Avail. 8/11/26

MOURINHO -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This trophy-packed, insider-fuelled documentary charts José Mourinho's iconic rise as one of the world's top footballing managers of the most elite clubs.

Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

With a hypothetical home invasion, a biblical reenactment and his late dad's final wish, Rory Scovel delivers unrelenting laughs in this raucous special.

What's Eating Dan?: Season 1

Avail. 8/12/26

Nando Between Two Worlds - A Sintonia Film -- NETFLIX FILM

Caught between family life and his obligations to the criminal underworld, Nando faces an impossible choice about where his true loyalties lie.

Avail. 8/13/26

A Child of My Own -- NETFLIX FILM

Desperate for a baby and burdened by family and societal expectations, a woman fakes a pregnancy and gets tangled in a crime in this shocking documentary.

Immaculate

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Phillies face the Twins as Major League Baseball returns to the Iowa cornfields for a nostalgic night of America's favorite pastime.

My Brilliant Career -- NETFLIX SERIES

Modern, rebellious Sybylla dreams only of writing. Choosing an exciting career over a safe marriage is easy — until she falls in love unexpectedly.

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This, That and Everything in Between -- NETFLIX FILM

A TV writer's carefully rebuilt life unravels when her estranged mother resurfaces after 27 years — with a secret that changes everything.

Tires: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

While settling in as part owners of a struggling Valley Forge, Will confronts the road not taken and Shane finds himself on a detour toward adulthood.

Avail. 8/14/26

Don't Say Good Luck -- NETFLIX FILM

In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.

Moria -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this highly stylized fictionalization, Moria Casán transforms her life story into a symbolic spectacle of fame, controversy and ceaseless reinvention.

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me -- NETFLIX FILM

Olli and Matze are best friends living, working and planning to travel the world together — until Matze's romance with Rebecca turns it all upside down.

To the Max -- NETFLIX FILM

A group of friends bonded by their love for extreme sports discovers BASE jumping in wingsuits — but feeling like flying carries the highest risks.

Umthetho -- NETFLIX SERIES

To keep their youngest brother alive, an idealistic state prosecutor is forced to become a double agent in her imprisoned older brother's gang.

Avail. 8/15/26

Firehouse Dog

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Shallows

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Avail. 8/18/26

Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this candid and clever stand-up special, Kelsey Cook explores “hangxiety,” relives a plane bathroom nightmare and breaks down dating a literal Chad.

On the Road: Season 1

Seal Team: Seasons 1-7

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Take a Hike! -- NETFLIX SERIES

Four celebrity hiking newbies end up forming a club to tackle Korea's snow‑capped peaks. Can they figure out why on earth people go to the mountains?

Avail. 8/19/26

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, in Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her Emmy-nominated producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant, uncovering startling new revelations and capturing voices from the inside.

Here the Whole Time -- NETFLIX FILM

Felipe just wanted a quiet summer with his artsy mom and every musical he could binge... when his childhood crush knocked on his door to join the party.

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of UK singles enter the iconic dating pods in search of love — but who will make it past the proposal, through the retreat and down the aisle?

Swiss Army Man

Avail. 8/20/26

Blood Sacrifice -- NETFLIX SERIES

Following the brutal murder of two police officers, a tenacious detective reluctantly joins forces with his estranged ex-cop father to catch the killer.

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When a young girl vanishes from a remote village, the frantic police hunt becomes a media frenzy. But who turned a suspected criminal into a celebrity?

Outer Banks: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After losing one of their own, the Pogues chase revenge and redemption as they pursue a stolen artifact with the power to change their fortunes.

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S&X -- NETFLIX SERIES

At his clinic, sex therapist Ichito Shimotori treats diverse and intimate sexual issues with sincerity. Yet, he secretly hides a struggle of his own.

Avail. 8/21/26

Facing El Chapo -- NETFLIX FILM

Two Mexican officers must survive the final hours of their shift after crossing a ruthless cartel boss in this crime drama based on true events.

Avail. 8/23/26

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1

Avail. 8/24/26

Danny Go!: Season 2

M3GAN

Revival: Season 1

Avail. 8/25/26

Martha Cooks: Season 1

Stamptown -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Filmed during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, this full-on fringe variety show blends unhinged clowning, razor-sharp bits and offbeat stand-up.

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

From his rise to college football phenom to his tumultuous time in the NFL, Vince Young unpacks his fall from stardom in this gripping documentary.

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Avail. 8/26/26

Mom Knows Best? -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this new reality TV show, nine mothers secretly observe their adult children and bet on their choices as they put their familial bonds to the test.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale -- NETFLIX SERIES

In that instant, the keys to Melquíades were revealed to Aureliano Babilonia: the first of the line is tied to a tree and the last is being eaten by ants.

Avail. 8/27/26

Leanne: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With their parents testing their patience, Leanne and Carol dish up sass and surprises as they face old habits, new challenges and changing family roles.

Avail. 8/28/26

All the Truth in My Lies -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two roommates join a bachelorette road trip, where unspoken feelings ignite and shake up their entire friend group. Based on Elísabet Benavent's novel.

Graveyard: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

When sinister boxes arrive at women's homes across Türkiye, Chief Inspector Önem and her team reunite to unravel a connected web of misogynistic murders.

The Secret Woman -- NETFLIX FILM

After discovering she has a family and a shipping empire, a woman with amnesia returns to a wealthy and seemingly perfect past to uncover why she left.

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The Whisper Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North. When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as "The Whisper Man."

Avail. 8/29/26

Four Hands, Two Sonatas -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/31/26

Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3

Sheriff Labrador: Season 2