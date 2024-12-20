If you’re home for the holidays or simply on a much-needed vacation you’re likely looking for a movie or two or ten to stream between family meals or hangouts with friends, and this year Netflix proved it was the place to go for a little bit of everything. Not all of its featured offerings are worth watching — haters can find our list of the Worst Netflix Movies of 2024 right here — but a lot of them are, and we’ve chosen a select few you won’t want to miss.

Netflix’s movies are traditionally a mixed bag, as the streaming service, even in its more mature years, is still operating on the same “throwing spaghetti at the wall” ethos as it did when it first started making its own content. No matter what genre or sub-genre or niche aesthetic you’re looking for, Netflix will have something in its labyrinth of overly specific categories. We’re here to tell you which of them are worth checking out.

This year’s offerings really ran the gamut, from animated children’s adventures about what happens after the sun goes down, to taut crime thrillers about wide-reaching conspiracy plots, tearjerkers about families coming together under difficult circumstances, documentaries made to look like video games, and one holiday rom-com about a sexy snowman who comes to life, these are the Netflix originals worth adding to your end-of-the-year catch-up list. And, yes, we’re serious about the snowman one. It’s good.

The Best Netflix Movies of 2024 These are the Netflix movies worth putting on your end-of-the-year watchlist. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

