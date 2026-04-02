Almost a decade after The New York Times published an article in which five women accused comedian and filmmaker Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, the comedian will return to Netflix with a new stand-up special, and will also headline at the Hollywood Bowl next month as part of the company’s annual Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

The headlining gig takes place on May 5; C.K.’s new special, Ridiculous, premieres globally on Netflix during the summer.

Netflix was one of the companies — along with HBO and FX — that cut ties with C.K. after the Times article detailing allegations that included masturbating in front of them. In response, C.K. gave a statement to The New York Times that read in part...

These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my d— without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d— isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions.

I Love You, Daddy The Orchard loading...

READ MORE: The Best New TV Shows on Streaming

The publication of the allegations against C.K. also coincided with what was supposed to be the release of C.K,’s film I Love You, Daddy, which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. Its distributor, The Orchard, canceled the movie’s release days before it was scheduled to open in theaters.

In the years after the allegations against him, C.K. continued doing standup and releasing live specials independently. He released Sincerely Louis C.K. in 2020, Sorry in 2021, and Louis C.K. and the Dolby and Back to the Garden in 2023. He also independently made and released another feature, Fourth of July, which he produced, co-wrote, and directed.

This new special will mark his first show for a major mainstream company since the Times piece in 2017.

Get our free mobile app