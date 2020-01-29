The Best Animated Shorts to Watch on Disney Plus

In just a few months’ time, Disney+ has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of streaming services. By now, you’ve probably embraced Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian, you might have revisited some of the animated classics from Walt Disney Animation Studios, or you may have binged a franchise or two with Marvel and Lucasfilm titles aplenty.

But Disney+, true to its marketing, isn’t just about the biggest box-office hits. You can also watch plenty of short films the studio and its subsidiaries have made over nearly 100 years. A Disney die-hard will tell you that not every short is available on the streaming service yet, but there are plenty you can check out to see how experimental and bold the company’s animation can be. Here are the 20 best short options for your viewing pleasure, in chronological order.