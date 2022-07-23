‘Black Adam’ Arrives in the Film’s Comic-Con Trailer

The Rock has always looked like a superhero. Now he finally gets to play one.

He’s the title role in Warner Bros.’ Black Adam, based on the long-running character from DC Comics. The character was introduced as a villain in Captain Marvel comics (now he’s called Shazam, because comics are never simple and easy to understand) but in recent years Black Adam has become more of a complex antihero, and that’s the version we see in the film. He’s a guy who is out for “justice” but his methods and idea might be a little more... brutal than your typical superhero.

See for yourself in the film’s new trailer, straight from Comic-Con. It features Dwayne Johnson punching jets, zapping people with lightning, and battling with Hawkman and the rest of the Justice Society of America. Not exactly the typical run of the mill superhero-type stuff. (Of course, it’s a movie. Something tells us eventually he’ll team up with these guys to save the day. There wouldn’t be too many more DC movies if he actually destroyed the Earth.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure “Black Adam.” The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21.

