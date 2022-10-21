Black Adam has been in the works for an extremely long time. So it makes sense the people behind it would be a little upset when things get spoiled. In the lead-up to the film’s release, Dwayne Johnson made some hints here and there, even coming right out to say it in an interview. While of course, a fight between Black Adam and Shazam was planned, Johnson wanted more. When asked if the film would lead to a fight between Black Adam and a certain guy from Smallville, he said:

Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man ... I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin. And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It's not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was...you know, Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not, you know, the rest of the mass out there. Introducing the JSA, introducing that new era of the DC universe.

Hinting is one thing. But in recent weeks, footage of the movie’s post-credits scene leaked online, long before audiences had the chance to pay for a ticket to see the sequence for themselves. Hiram Garcia, a producer on the project, spoke a bit about the scene’s early release in an interview with /Film:

Oh my God, it is so frustrating. You work so hard, but look, we understand that this ending and this dream, this family dream that we had to bring to life, we knew that it was going to have an effect on the fans that were just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We heard them begging for it for so long. We've been wanting it for so long. It's disappointing that it leaks. You hope that the fans that are so passionate about it really do their best to block it out so that they can go and get the movie and enjoy it.

If you want to see the scene for yourself, Black Adam is currently screening in theaters now.

