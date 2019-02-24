‘Black Panther’ Wins Three Oscars At the Academy Awards

Wakanda Forever. Even at the Academy Awards.

When the Oscars were done, Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther had won three big prizes. It first won the Best Costume Design award for Ruth Carter’s incredible superhero suits. Next, the film won Best Production Design, for Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart’s terrific work building the world of Wakanda onscreen. Then Ludwig Göransson won for Best Original Score, which had to be considered an upset over the scores for films like If Beale Street Could Talk.

It missed out on four other categories. Both Sound Editing and Sound Mixing went to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Best Original Song went to the juggernaut from A Star Is Born, “Shallow.” And in Best Picture, Black Panther lost, in an irony that many will observe, to Green Book.

Still these three Oscars are the first to date for Marvel Studios in its ten years of existence, which makes them a major milestone for the company. Black Panther is currently available on home video. Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8; Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26. And then there’s like 45 more Marvel movies after that. Maybe one of them will actually win Best Picture eventually!

