And now for your semi-regular update on the box office fortunes of Black Panther. The tl;dr version: It’s doing pretty good.

The slightly more in-depth version: After yesterday’s ticket sales (per Variety), Black Panther has now made $421.8 million in the United States alone. That puts it into the top 20 films of all-time (domestic) after just 12 days of release. Landing on that list also means that Panther has officially passed films like Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, The Hunger Games, Iron Man 3, Toy Story 3, and another recent superhero box-office champ, Wonder Woman, which grossed $412 million in U.S. theaters last year.

The question now becomes how high into the Top 20 all-time Black Panther can go. In the next day or two it will pass films like The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest; it’s only about $15 million behind E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. (All of these numbers, of course, are not adjusted for inflation; taking that into account, Black Panther is just the 136th biggest film of all time, behind stuff like Gremlins and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.)

Tenth place all time is Finding Dory, with $486 million. That’s definitely going down. Fifth place all time is The Avengers, with $623 million. That’s going to be tougher. But man, what a story if it does it. Even if Black Panther just outgrosses Avengers: Infinity War later this summer, that’s still a huge deal.