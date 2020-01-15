New ‘Black Widow’ Trailer: Every Easter Egg and Secret

Just how many different eras does Black Widow take place in? The new trailer for the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to exist at different points in Natasha Romanoff’s life and spy/hero career, but it’s cut in such a way that it seems like it all takes place in chronological order.

So what goes where? This new video breaks down all the theories about when and where the film’s scenes are set, along with all the Easter eggs about Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and many more. Watch:

Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1.