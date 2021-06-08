At long last, Black Widow will have its theatrical debut this summer. The highly anticipated Marvel film has faced a series of setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we can finally expect to see Scarlett Johansson return as the red-haired Avenger next month. In addition, Disney has announced that the movie will be released in an IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio.

The standalone movie will focus on Natasha Romanoff following the events of Captain America: Civil War, as she confronts a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. The upcoming MCU installment also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. Presenting Black Widow in a larger aspect ratio will give audiences a more in-depth viewing experience, as the screen will reveal more of the cinematic surroundings created by director Cate Shortland.

“Aspect ratio is the technical term for the proportional relationship between an image’s width and height. Most films are presented in an aspect ratio called CinemaScope (2.40:1) which is why they appear very wide but not very high,” reads the press release. “IMAX provides filmmakers with the ability to use an expanded aspect ratio – allowing them to use more of the original image. Watching a film with an expanded aspect ratio provides audiences with a full immersive view that fills the peripheral vision more than any other cinematic experience.”

Marvel fans have waited a long time for a movie that focuses on Black Widow — she’s always proven herself to be an irreplaceable part of the team. It seems fitting that her long-awaited movie is presented in a way that feels truly cinematic and special. Black Widow arrives in theaters July 9, and is available on Disney+ through its Premier Access feature.

