The ‘Black Widow’ Super Bowl Spot Introduces Her First Family

The summer movie season begins this year with Black Widow, which will give Scarlett Johansson’s spy-turned-Avenger her first solo film. Johansson stars in the movie alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, who are all seen in this Super Bowl ad. It claims that these people were Natasha’s first family, before she became an Avenger. (The movie is supposedly set around the time of Captain America: Civil War. If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, you, uh, know why it’s not set in 2020.)

Watch the Super Bowl spot here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow” is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel also unveiled four new character posters for the film:

Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1.