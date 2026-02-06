K-Pop Star Lisa of Blackpink to Star in New Netflix Rom-Com

Lisa, global K-pop star and member of Blackpink, is set to star in a shiny new rom-com coming exclusively to Netflix. The Thai actress, singer, and dancer is teaming up with David Bernad, executive producer of The White Lotus, on a new rom-com film for the streaming service.

Lisa will executive produce the film alongside Alice Kang, head of artist management company LLOUD. The film is being written by Katie Silberman, who wrote the screenplay for 2018’s Set It Up and co-wrote the screenplay for 2019’s Booksmart.

The untitled romantic comedy is believed to be inspired by classic ‘90s rom-coms. Deadline reports “sources close to the project” revealed Lisa and Bernad developed the movie premise after bonding over their “shared appreciation for Notting Hill” while working together on The White Lotus.

Released in 1999 and starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, Notting Hill follows the unlikely whirlwind romance that blossoms between a famous American actress and quiet London bookstore owner.

Lisa and Bernad recently worked together on The White Lotus Season 3, on which Lisa, the most-followed K-pop star on Instagram, made her professional acting debut. The performer, credited as Lalisa Manobal, played Mook, a staff member at The White Lotus Thailand resort. Season 3 of the hit HBO series premiered in February 2025. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, this time set in the French Riviera.

Following the season finale, Lisa shared a message of gratitude for the role to her more than 106 million Instagram followers.

“Thank you [The White Lotus creator] Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life. It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors. And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities,” she wrote.

Lisa released her debut solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025.